Ho-Sang missed practice Tuesday due to an illness, Islanders web site reports.

The Islanders don't play until Thursday so this illness may not cause Ho-Sang to miss any games. Ho-Sang is currently on an emergency recall due to the season ending shoulder surgery for Nikolai Kulemin but the Isles can convert that to a normal call up at anytime this month should they wish. While there is no denying his play making ability, Ho-Sang has been in and out of coach Doug Weight's doghouse due to his tendency to try and make one move to many and thus give up the puck. When he can control that desire and become a more responsible puck carrier, he should be a permanent fixture in the Islanders lineup as there is little doubt that he is one of the Isles top nine forwards.