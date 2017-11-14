Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Misses practice Tuesday
Ho-Sang missed practice Tuesday due to an illness, Islanders web site reports.
The Islanders don't play until Thursday so this illness may not cause Ho-Sang to miss any games. Ho-Sang is currently on an emergency recall due to the season ending shoulder surgery for Nikolai Kulemin but the Isles can convert that to a normal call up at anytime this month should they wish. While there is no denying his play making ability, Ho-Sang has been in and out of coach Doug Weight's doghouse due to his tendency to try and make one move to many and thus give up the puck. When he can control that desire and become a more responsible puck carrier, he should be a permanent fixture in the Islanders lineup as there is little doubt that he is one of the Isles top nine forwards.
More News
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Scores in first game since call-up•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Called up•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Returns to minors•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Watching next game from press box•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Picks up two helpers•
-
Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Will be in lineup Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...