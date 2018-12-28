Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Moved to top line
Ho-Sang will play on the top line for the Islanders on Friday versus the Senators, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ho-Sang will take the place of Jordan Eberle who will miss this game due to what coach Barry Trotz is calling general stiffness. This promotion is probably just for a game or two, but if Ho-Sang were to play well, it's not like Eberle was setting the world on fire this season with seven goals and 17 points in 35 games. Ho-Sang has impressed Trotz with his play and is a skill player whose talents are likely wasted playing on the team's third-line with the likes of Leo Komarov and Valtteri Filppula.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...