Ho-Sang will play on the top line for the Islanders on Friday versus the Senators, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ho-Sang will take the place of Jordan Eberle who will miss this game due to what coach Barry Trotz is calling general stiffness. This promotion is probably just for a game or two, but if Ho-Sang were to play well, it's not like Eberle was setting the world on fire this season with seven goals and 17 points in 35 games. Ho-Sang has impressed Trotz with his play and is a skill player whose talents are likely wasted playing on the team's third-line with the likes of Leo Komarov and Valtteri Filppula.