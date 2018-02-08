Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: No timetable for return
Ho-Sang doesn't seem to be any closer to a return to the Islanders then he was a month ago, Newsday reports.
The good news for Ho-Sang is that his issues all have to do with his play on the ice and the Isles believe they can be corrected. He is a gifted skater and could become a solid offensive player for the Isles, but he has to realize that offense isn't the only part of the game that matters and will need to work on his defensive responsibilities. Ho-Sang will likely receive another shot with the Islanders this season once a roster spot opens up due to an injury or trade.
