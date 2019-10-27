Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: No update
There is nothing new in regards to the playing status of Ho-Sang, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ho-Sang requested a trade from the Islanders after not making the team out of training camp. General manager Lou Lamiorello told Ho-Sang at this time to not report to Bridgeport and he would try and work out a deal. No trade is reported to be close. The Islanders are shorthanded on offense due to several injuries but Ho-Sang is not an option to be called up as he still isn't playing.
