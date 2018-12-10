Ho-Sang is expected to be a healthy scratch Monday versus the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This comes as somewhat of a surprise as Ho-Sang was just recalled from the AHL on Sunday and could help an offense that has been having trouble lighting the lamp of late. Instead, it looks like Ho-Sang was just called up to give the Islanders some insurance in case one of several players with minor injuries weren't able to suit up Monday. The fact that the Islanders are likely to play Ross Johnston and Tom Kuhnhackl over Ho-Sang may tell you all you need to know about how the team feels about the future of Ho-Sang.