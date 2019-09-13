Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Not lacking confidence
Ho-Sang believes he can be an asset to the Islanders if he were to earn a spot on the team out of training camp, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ho-Sang has had several stints with the Islanders over the past two regimes, but the same problems always seem to occur. The first issue has been his maturity level which has improved since he was a rookie but the second issue, his play in the defensive end, still shows up from time to time. The Islanders need offense, and Ho-Sang is a gifted skater who can provide it, but coach Barry Trotz insists on defense first and isn't going to allow Ho-Sang to freelance on the ice. If Ho-Sang can prove to Trotz that he has matured and that he will play as hard in the defensive zone as he does on offense, he could earn a spot on the second or third-line coming out of camp.
