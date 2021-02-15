Ho-Sang has been loaned to Linkoping HC of the Swedish Hockey League, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

This will be the second Swedish team for Ho-Sang after Orebro HK cut him for being out of shape. He only had one assist with a minus-2 rating in five games for Orebro HK before his departure. General manager Lou Lamoriello has stated that playing in Sweden gives Ho-Sang a chance to prove to the Isles and other organizations that he has something to offer. Lamoriello also said that Ho-Sang has talent but doesn't know how to realize it. As of now, Ho-Sang is still with the Islanders organization, but another failure abroad may lead to a change in that status.