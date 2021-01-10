Ho-Sang was placed on waivers by the Islanders on Sunday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

This may finally put an end to the drama that has been Ho-Sang as an Islander. General manager Lou Lamoriello has been trying to move Ho-Sang; it seems like every day since he took over the job. Ho-Sang has physical talent, but the mental aspect of being a professional hockey player hasn't always been there. The writing was on the wall when Ho-Sang wasn't invited to training camp. This is a case where a change of scenery may be best for the player and the team.