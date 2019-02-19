Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Player of the week
Ho-Sang was named player of the week for Bridgeport of the AHL, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
We mention this because with the NHL trade deadline approaching Monday, the Islanders looking for forward help, and apparently Ho-Sang needing a change of scenery, it would seem a pretty good bet that he could be needing a change of address card shortly. The knock on Ho-Sang off the ice has been immaturity and on the ice it's his play in the defensive zone and his unwillingness to shoot the puck at times. Ho-Sang has tremendous skating ability, but his biggest value to the Islanders may be as part of a trade for a Matt Duchene or Artemi Panarin type of player.
