Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Qualified by Islanders
The Islanders extended Ho-Sang a qualifying offer Tuesday.
Ho-Sang hardly did anything with the big club in 2018-19, notching two points in 10 games, but he was productive during his time in the minors, racking up eight goals and 43 points in 56 contests. He'll get an opportunity to secure a spot on the Islanders' Opening Night roster during training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising if the 2014 first-round pick is once again stuck in the minors for most of the upcoming campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...