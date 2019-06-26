The Islanders extended Ho-Sang a qualifying offer Tuesday.

Ho-Sang hardly did anything with the big club in 2018-19, notching two points in 10 games, but he was productive during his time in the minors, racking up eight goals and 43 points in 56 contests. He'll get an opportunity to secure a spot on the Islanders' Opening Night roster during training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising if the 2014 first-round pick is once again stuck in the minors for most of the upcoming campaign.