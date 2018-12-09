Ho-Sang was recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Many Islander fans have been waiting for this since Ho-Sang was sent down to Bridgeport during training camp. Ho-Sang has the offensive skills to be a difference maker at the NHL level, but his play in the defensive zone and lack of maturity have hurt him to this point in his career. The Islanders though need an influx of offensive talent as they have only scored 11 goals in their last six games. Although the Islanders have yet to announce what line or with whom he will play with, it seems likely that he will play on one of the top two lines Monday versus the Penguins.