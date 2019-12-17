Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Reporting to AHL Bridgeport
Ho-Sang will report to AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday, The Athletic's Arthur Staple reports.
Ho-Sang has remained away from the Islanders organization since he formally requested a trade Oct. 3, but he recently reached out to general manager Lou Lamoriello seeking a fresh start with the team, a request that was ultimately granted. The enigmatic winger likely won't have a major role with the big club in 2019-20, but he'll hope to play well enough in the minors to earn a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent this offseason.
