Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Islanders loaned Ho-Sang to AHL Bridgeport on Friday.
Ho-Sang didn't crack the lineup during his two-game stay with the big club, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 2014 first-round pick will be a restricted free agent following the 2018-19 campaign, and it remains to be seen if the Islanders will show any interest in signing him to a new deal, as he's been unable to secure a full-time NHL role despite performing admirably in the AHL during his three years with the organization.
