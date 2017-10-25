Ho-Sang was sent down to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.

The Islanders' first-round, 28th overall draft selection from 2014 was scratched from the past two games, and the Isles winning both of those without him certainly didn't help his case to stay up in the NHL. Ho-Sang does have four assists through six games this season, but he's probably worth dropping in shallow leagues due to his current placement in the AHL.