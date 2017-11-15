Ho-Sang (illness) was back at practice Wednesday.

After sitting out of practice Tuesday, Ho-Sang appears to have recovered from his malady. The winger potted a goal in his first outing since being recalled from AHL Bridgeport which should earn him a spot in the lineup against the Hurricanes on Thursday. With the injury to Nikolay Kulemin (upper body), Ho-Sang may not be heading back to the minors any time soon.