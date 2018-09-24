Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Sent down to minors
Ho-Sang was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Monday.
Ho-Sang will once again start the year in the minors. The highly-touted prospect has long been thought to be NHL ready by the Islanders' faithful, but it appears even the new regime on Long Island doesn't agree and the winger will have to earn his way back onto the 23-man roster down the road.
