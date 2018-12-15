Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Should play Saturday
Ho-Sang is expected to make his season debut as the Islanders take on the Red Wings on Saturday.
Ho-Sang has been a healthy scratch since being called up to the Islanders on Dec. 9. He is expected to play on the third-line with Valtteri Filppula and Leo Komarov. The Islanders have also used Ho-Sang on the second power-play unit during practice the past few days. Ho-Sang could be a breath of fresh air for a team that is having trouble scoring goals at even strength and with the man advantage.
