There is nothing new with regard to the playing status of Ho-Sang, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ho-Sang requested a trade from the Islanders after not making the team out of training camp. General manager Lou Lamiorello told Ho-Sang at this time to not report to Bridgeport and he would try and work out a deal. No trade is reported to be close. The Islanders are shorthanded on offense due to several injuries but Ho-Sang seemingly is not an option to be called up given that he hasn't played in any games.