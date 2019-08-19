Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Staying with Islanders
Ho-Sang signed a one-year deal with the Islanders on Monday.
Drafted 28th overall in 2014, Ho-Sang hasn't found his groove at the NHL level yet, scoring just 24 points in 53 career games with the big club. On the bright side, he tallied an AHL career-high 43 points last season. For now, it appears the 23-year-old will split time between the NHL and AHL levels again this season.
