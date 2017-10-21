Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Watching next game from press box
Ho-Sang will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's home game versus the Sharks, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Anthony Beauvillier reportedly will start in his place. Ho-Sang has four assists representing his point total through four games, but he was shut down completely over his last two, so perhaps his riding the pine will afford him the chance to clear his head.
