Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Will be in lineup Saturday
Ho-Sang will make his season debut Saturday versus the visiting Sabres, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
The highly touted prospect from the right wing watched on helplessly during Friday night's Opening Night matchup against the Blue Jackets; his team was handled easily, losing 5-0 on the road. Fantasy owners should consider plugging Ho-Sang into daily lineups, as he's a tremendous talent who strutted his stuff to the tune of four goals (on an 18.2 shooting percentage) six assists and a pair of power-play points over 21 games last year.
