Ho-Sang (personal) won't play Sunday's preseason game against the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

It's not clear why Ho-Sang is sitting out, but he would've likely sat out at some point anyway since the Islanders play six games in seven days. The 22-year-old also skated with the team Sunday morning. Ho-Sang is looking to have a big camp and secure a roster spot for a full NHL season.