Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Won't play season opener
Ho-Sang will be a healthy scratch for Friday night's season opening game in Columbus, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Ho-Sang has had loads of hype surrounding him following his emergence at the end of last season and after a strong preseason, so it's a bit puzzling to see head coach Doug Weight elect to play veteran Jason Chimera in Ho-Sang's stead Friday. Either way, the bench won't be able to hold the young stud for long and he's still a good candidate to break out in 2017-18.
