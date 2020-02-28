Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Yet another demotion
Ho-Sang was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This would seem to be the Islanders' way of saying, out of sight, out of mind. If the team had any plans to call him up this season, it wouldn't have sent him so far away from Long Island. It's also possible that the Isles weren't able to trade Ho-Sang at the deadline, which also contributed to this move. The Islanders and Ho-Sang both seem to need a change of scenery.
