Gauthier had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over Florida on Saturday.

He scored early in the third off a face-off win by Bo Horvat. He wired it from the top of the right circle. It was Gauthier's first goal in six games as an Islander. The 26-year-old's best season came in 2022-23 with the Rangers when he provided six goals and three assists in 40 contests. Nice nice, but don't mistake him for a fantasy play.