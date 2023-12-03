Gauthier had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over Florida on Saturday.
He scored early in the third off a face-off win by Bo Horvat. He wired it from the top of the right circle. It was Gauthier's first goal in six games as an Islander. The 26-year-old's best season came in 2022-23 with the Rangers when he provided six goals and three assists in 40 contests. Nice nice, but don't mistake him for a fantasy play.
