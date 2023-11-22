Gauthier took part in Wednesday's practice, which suggests he's recovered from his illness, but he's projected to be a healthy scratch for the evening's game against Philadelphia, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Gauthier missed the Islanders' previous two contests due to his illness, but he's also spent a significant chunk of the campaign as a healthy scratch. He has no points, a minus-1 rating and four hits in two appearances with the Islanders this season.