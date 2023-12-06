Gauthier scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to San Jose.

Gauthier opened the scoring Tuesday, firing a wrister past Kaapo Kahkonen to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. The 26-year-old winger now has two goals and an assist in his last two contests and four points (two goals, two assists) overall through his first seven games with the Islanders. While Gauthier still doesn't warrant much fantasy consideration, he could work his way into a top-six role on an Islanders' team ranked 27th in the league with 2.8 goals per game. He tallied five goals and nine points in 24 games between the Senators and Rangers last season.