Islanders' Julien Gauthier: Waived Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gauthier was put on waivers by the Islanders on Friday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Gauthier is expected to start 2025-26 in the minors. He had three goals and eight points in nine regular-season outings with AHL Bridgeport last year.
