Head coach Patrick Roy said after Sunday's preseason game against the Flyers that Aitcheson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Aitcheson exited Sunday's exhibition after taking a hard hit from Noah Juulsen. However, Roy said that Aitcheson is "fine," so it seems unlikely that the issue will impact the defenseman's availability for the start of the regular season. Whether Aitcheson will be able to suit up in Tuesday's preseason game against the Devils remains to be seen.