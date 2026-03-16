Islanders' Kashawn Aitcheson: Four assists in OHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aitcheson registered four assists in OHL Barrie's 6-5 overtime win over Oshawa on Sunday.
Aitcheson reached the 70-point mark for the season with this performance. He's put up six points over the last two games, but he was limited to one goal over the prior five contests. The Islanders prospect has 28 goals, 42 assists, 189 shots on net and a plus-45 rating over 54 appearances.
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