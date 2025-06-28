Aitcheson was the 17th overall pick by the New York Islanders in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Aitcheson grew up in his draft year. Not by size, but by maturity. And he's gone from being a guy who often overplayed his hits and chased to a defender who aggressively and opportunistically chooses his moments. And his offense jumped in 2024-25 -- Aitcheson delivered 26 goals and 33 assists (59 points) and 88 PIM in 64 games with the Barrie Colts of the OHL. He's smart with elite compete and a solid shot. Aitcheson won't be a primary offensive guy in the NHL, but he could put in time on PP2 in the same way that Jacob Trouba did for a couple of years. And with his edge, he'll be a solid fantasy fit in formats that value defenders who put up 35-40 points along with triple-digit hits and blocks.