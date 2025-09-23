Aitcheson (lower body) will be in the lineup versus the Devils on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

There was concern for Aitcheson's availability after he needed to be helped off the ice in Sunday's matchup with Philadelphia, but it seems the young blueliner was able to bounce back quickly. While he may not be a lock, Aitcheson is certainly battling for a spot on the Opening Night roster versus the Penguins on Oct. 9. It's also possible the team gives him a nine-game look to open the season before sending him back to juniors.