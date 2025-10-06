Aitcheson was named the OHL Player of the Week on Monday.

Aitcheson has been back in the junior ranks for just under two weeks and already has a weekly award to his name. He posted five goals and an assist over three games for OHL Barrie this past week after returning to the Colts following his stint at the Islanders' camp. The 19-year-old blueliner looks poised to continue dominating the OHL after a 59-point campaign in 64 regular-season outings last year.