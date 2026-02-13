Aitcheson notched three assists in OHL Barrie's 6-3 win over Kingston on Thursday.

Aitcheson didn't go more than three games without a goal prior to the World Junior Championship, but he's currently in an 11-game goal drought. He's remained productive with 15 helpers during that span. The Islanders prospect is up to 22 goals, 31 assists and a plus-36 rating across 42 appearances this season, putting him seven points shy from a new career high.