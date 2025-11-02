Aitcheson scored two goals on six shots in OHL Barrie's 4-2 win over Erie on Saturday.

Aitcheson has five goals and one assist during a four-game point streak. The 19-year-old defenseman is showing some serious scoring chops with 11 goals and 17 points through 16 appearances this season. He had 26 goals and 59 points over 64 regular-season outings in 2024-25, but he appears to have taken another step, which is exactly what the Islanders want to see out of one of their top prospects.