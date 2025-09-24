Aitcheson was reassigned to OHL Barrie on Wednesday.

Aitcheson's demotion before the start of the season does come as a bit of a surprise, considering the team could have given him a handful of games in the NHL before shipping him off to the OHL. Last season, the 19-year-old blueliner notched 26 goals and 33 helpers in 64 regular-season games with the Colts, numbers he should be capable of exceeding this year. Look for Aitcheson to make the Opening Night roster ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.