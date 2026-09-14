Aitcheson is expected to make an effort to begin the regular season with the Islanders, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Monday.

Aitcheson trained with Bo Horvat during the offseason, and the latter praised Aitcheson's work ethic Monday while saying that the 19-year-old is "really determined to try to make this team." Aitcheson was the No. 17 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and he recorded 28 goals, 42 assists and 97 PIM across 56 regular-season appearances with OHL Barrie last year. Even if he's left off the Opening Night roster for the 2026-27 campaign, it seems possible that he'll have a chance to take another step in his development by playing for AHL Hamilton this year.