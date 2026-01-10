Aitcheson scored twice in OHL Barrie's 6-3 win over Guelph on Friday.

Aitcheson was a bit limited for Canada at the World Junior Championship, helping the team to earn the bronze medal with a goal and three assists over seven games. The small sample at the tournament shouldn't override what he's done in league play, earning 21 goals and 34 points through 28 outings. Even with the time away for the WJC, Aitcheson is on track for a career year with the Colts.