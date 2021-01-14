Bellows was activated to the active roster for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Bellows was placed on the taxi squad by the team Wednesday, but they elected to thrust him onto the third line for Thursday's game. The 2016 first-round pick racked up 22 goals in 52 minor-league games last season, so he'll hope his offense can translate to the next level. Bellows will replace Oliver Wahlstrom in the lineup Thursday.