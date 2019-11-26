Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: AHL Healthy scratch last weekend
Bellows was a healthy scratch for both games this weekend for AHL Bridgeport, Arthur Staple of the Athletic reports.
Bellows has struggled since being drafted in the first round of the 2016 draft. This season, he only has one goal and three points in 19 games. The scratches are likely a wake-up call, and perhaps the coaching staff is just allowing him a chance to breathe and see the game from above. Bellows may still have an NHL future, but that future is blurry at this point.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.