Bellows was a healthy scratch for both games this weekend for AHL Bridgeport, Arthur Staple of the Athletic reports.

Bellows has struggled since being drafted in the first round of the 2016 draft. This season, he only has one goal and three points in 19 games. The scratches are likely a wake-up call, and perhaps the coaching staff is just allowing him a chance to breathe and see the game from above. Bellows may still have an NHL future, but that future is blurry at this point.