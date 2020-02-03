The Islanders recalled Bellows from AHL Bridgeport on Monday.

The Islanders selected Bellows in the first round (19th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, but the winger has yet to make his NHL debut. The 21-year-old leads Bridgeport in goals (16) and points (24) through 45 games. Bellows' first chance to crack the lineup will be Tuesday versus the Stars.