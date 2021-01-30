The Islanders promoted Bellows from the taxi squad to the active roster Saturday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Bellows has yo-yoed between the taxi squad and the active roster throughout the season as the Islanders have relied on frequent paper moves to manipulate their cap space. He'll continue to be a regular in New York's lineup going forward.
