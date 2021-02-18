Bellows was promoted to the active roster from the Islanders' taxi squad Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Although he's been added to the active roster, Bellows isn't expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Pittsburgh. The 22-year-old rookie has gone scoreless through seven contests this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Healthy scratch for seven straight•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Back on active roster•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Off to the taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Gets call to active roster•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Back to taxi squad•