The Islanders promoted Bellows to their active roster Tuesday, TSN reports.
Bellows has drawn into five of the Islanders' first six games of the season, but he has yet to pick up his first point of the campaign. The 22-year-old rookie is expected to skate on New York's fourth line during Thursday's clash with the Capitals.
