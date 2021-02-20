Bellows was demoted to the taxi squad Friday, CBS Sports reports.
Bellows is averaging under 10 minutes of ice time and has yet to score a point through eight games this season. He's played just once in the last seven games and could be a healthy scratch Saturday against the Penguins.
More News
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Less than impressive•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Back on active roster•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Healthy scratch for seven straight•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Back on active roster•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Off to the taxi squad•