Bellows was sent to the Islanders' taxi squad Wednesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The Islanders have been using Bellows like an elevator this week as he keeps going up and down between the big club and the taxi squad. Coach Barry Trotz was extremely upset with the team after they lost 3-2 to a shorthanded Capitals' team Tuesday. Trotz promised changes, and while Bellows wasn't specifically pointed out as not playing well, he is just one of two players (Leo Komarov) on the active roster who can be moved to the taxi squad without passing through waivers.