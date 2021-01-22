Bellows was promoted to the Islanders' active roster from the taxi squad Thursday, according to TSN.
Bellows has appeared in all four of the Isles' games this season, so his demotion to the taxi squad Tuesday was likely just a paper move. The 22-year-old American is expected to skate on New York's third line during Sunday's clash with the Devils.
