The Islanders recalled Bellows from AHL Bridgeport on Sunday.

The 21-year-old returned to the big club after his brief stint in the minors on load. Bellows has been solid in his first crack at the NHL level this season, collecting three points while averaging 10:21 of ice time across seven games. He'll likely return to the lineup for Sunday's game against San Jose.

