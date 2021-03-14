Bellows scored twice on three shots in a 3-2 win over the Devils on Saturday.

Bellows singlehandedly turned a third-period deficit into a New York victory, snapping a shot from the slot to tie the game and finishing off a power rush to the net to make it 3-2 Islanders. The goals came just over four minutes apart and were the first points of the season for the 22-year-old, who was just activated from the taxi squad earlier in the day. With captain Anders Lee (lower body) out indefinitely, Bellows has a chance to earn himself a top-six role if he can keep producing offensively. The 19th overall draft pick in 2016, Bellows already had the pedigree. Now he has the opportunity.