Bellows was promoted to the active roster Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Bellows is expected to flank Mathew Barzal on the first line. That's quite the opportunity for the 22-year-old's first appearance since Feb. 18. Through eight games this season, he has accrued no points, 10 shots on net and 18 hits.
